Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal: Player Ratings as Gunners Reach Quarter Finals on Penalties

Arsenal progressed to the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup, defeating Liverpool 5-4 on penalties following a goalless draw in 90 minutes.

In a first half of few chances, Takumi Minamino came closest to breaking the deadlock, firing a shot onto the crossbar just before the break.

In the second period Liverpool took control of proceedings but it was the Gunners who went closest when Rob Holding's header was well saved by Adrian.

With the game finishing goalless, things were settled via a penalty shootout. With the scores level at 4-4 after ten spot kicks, Harry Wilson's sudden death effort was saved by Bernd Leno which allowed Joe Willock to step up and win the game for the Gunners.

Here are 90min's player ratings from a dramatic night at Anfield...

Liverpool

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Adrian (GK) - 8/10 - Made one very impressive and important save from a Rob Holding header.



Neco Williams (RB) - 7/10 - Some superb deliveries and attacking play but a little bit suspect defensively.



Rhys Williams (CB) - 7/10 - Such an exciting prospect. He looked comfortable on the big stage and will have learned a great deal from playing with Van Dijk.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - 7/10 - Marshalled the defence well. Never looked in any trouble of conceding before being withdraw on the hour mark.



James Milner (LB) - 7/10 - Solid and dependable. The latest in a long line of 7/10 performance from the wily veteran.

2. Midfielders

Curtis Jones (CM) - 5/10 - Despite usually thriving in cup competitions, he was quiet against the Gunners.



Marko Grujic (CM) - 7/10 - Broke forward with surprising regularity and was always a threat from set pieces.



Harry Wilson (CM) - 5/10 - Looked well off the pace. If this was an attempt to put him in the shop window, Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to receive many calls tomorrow morning.

3. Forwards

Mohamed Salah (RW) - 5/10 - Did not play very well. The risk of starting him in the hopes of securing a win early in failed to pay off.



Takumi Minamino (ST) - 6/10 - Spurned a great opportunity on the stroke of half time, thrashing his shot onto the bar. Roberto Firmino he is not.



Diogo Jota (LW) - 7/10 - Looked dangerous throughout, creating several good chances and forcing Leno into some good saves.

4. Substitutes

Joe Gomez - 6/10



Divock Origi - 6/10



Georginio Wijnaldum - 6/10

Arsenal

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Bernd Leno (GK) - 9/10 - Kept Arsenal in the game for extended periods, particularity after half time.



Cédric (RB) - 7/10 - Considering how long he's spent injured since joining Arsenal, the Portugal international look comfortable.



Rob Holding (CB) - 7/10 - His bullet header so nearly opened the scoring in the second half.



Gabriel (CB) - 7/10 - Defended well under the cosh for long periods. Did not do anything too flashy in possession.



Sead Kolasinac (LB) - 6/10 - Kept Salah fairly quiet but at the cost of offering very little going forward.

6. Midfielder

Dani Ceballos (CM) - 5/10 - Some neat touches but looked a bit laboured when he was pressing. He also wore a mouthguard...which is strange.



Granit Xhaka (CM) - 6/10 - Kept things simple in possession. Was forced into playing as an auxiliary defender after the break.



Bukayo Saka (CM) - 7/10 - A typically busy performance in a very flexible midfield/wing back role. Showed good defensive discipline.

7. Forwards

Joe Willock (RW) - 6/10 - Looked lively and creative early on but faded badly as the game wore on. Performed his defensive duties well.



Eddie Nketiah (ST) - 5/10 - Mainly starved of service. When he did get a chance in the first half, he failed to take it.



Nicolas Pepe (LW) - 5/10 - A couple of accurate corner deliveries, although not a lot else though from Arsenal's record signing.

8. Substitutes

Mohammed Elneny - 6/10



Alexandre Lacazette - N/A