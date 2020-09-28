Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal: Player Ratings as Reds Show Quality to Top the Table

Liverpool moved to the top of the Premier League with a 3-1 victory over Arsenal at Anfield on Monday evening.

Liverpool dominated the opening exchanges but it was Arsenal who took the lead with a rare venture into the Reds' half as Andy Robertson's miscued clearance was turned home by Alexandre Lacazette.

But the hosts instantly hit back, Sadio Mane equalising from close range before Robertson atoned for his error by latching onto Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross and finding the net.

Lacazette was presented with a glorious opportunity in the second half to level the scores but he fired straight at Alisson, and debutant Diego Jota ensured his new side took home all three points with a super finish from the edge of the area two minutes from time.

Liverpool

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Alisson (GK) - 7/10 - Made a crucial stop to thwart Lacazette in the second half when the Arsenal forward was clean through.



Andy Robertson (LB) - 7/10 - Completely mistimed an attempted clearance which fell to Lacazette and Arsenal took the lead. Made amends for his error by racing onto Alexander-Arnold's cross and poking home to put the Reds ahead.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - 8/10 - Ridiculously good distribution, even for his standards, picking out Alexander-Arnold time and time again with a pinpoint, cross field pass.



Joe Gomez (CB) - 7/10 - Solid defensively and much like his centre back partner, his distribution was mightily impressive.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - 8/10 - Produced a stunning, instinctive cross to pick out Van Dijk, followed by a perfectly measured cross from which Mane came close to opening the scoring. Struck the crossbar with a first time deflected effort from range, and found Robertson perfectly for Liverpool's second.

2. Midfielders

Fabinho (CM) - 8/10 - So intelligent, breaking up play and marshalling the midfield expertly. Swept up time and time again in a typically understatedly brilliant performance.



Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - 7/10 - Tireless, energetic and so, so good on the ball. Hardly gave the ball away all evening.



Naby Keïta (CM) - 6/10 - A very tidy performance with flashes of real quality, but he drifted in and out of the game somewhat.

3. Forwards

Sadio Mane (FW) - 8/10 - Was in the right place at the right time to turn home Salah's saved effort for Liverpool's equaliser. Was his usual effervescent, live wire self, buzzing around the box when in possession and giving the Arsenal backline no time on the ball.



Roberto Firmino (FW) - 7/10 - Expertly led the press and produced a selection of trademark deft flicks and touches in and around the box.



Mohamed Salah (FW) - 8/10 - Powered his way into the box and his stinging effort was palmed into the path of Mane by Leno for Liverpool's equaliser. Was a real thorn in the side of Tierney in the first half. Picked out Jota with a sublime pass in the second - but selfishly took the ball away from the debutant when he was better placed in the box.

4. Substitutes

James Milner - 6/10



Diego Jota - 7/10



Takumi Minamino - N/A

Arsenal

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Bernd Leno (GK) - 5/10 - Kept Mane out with a strong save from point blank range, but looked suspect as he diverted Salah's effort straight into the danger area for Mane's equaliser.



Rob Holding (CB) - 6/10 - Popped up with a couple of important blocks and got on the ball time and time again in the Arsenal box as the Gunners confidently played out from the back.



David Luiz (CB) - 6/10 - A big call from Mikel Arteta to give Luiz the nod ahead of Gabriel, but he had made a goal line clearance to keep out Van Dijk's header inside the opening 10 minutes. Like Holding, very competent when playing out from the back.



Kieran Tierney (CB) - 5/10 - Outmuscled by Salah in the buildup to Liverpool's equaliser and struggled to cope with the Liverpool forward in the first half, but gave a better account of himself in the second.

6. Midfielders

Hector Bellerin (RWB) - 6/10 Was more involved going forward in the second half and put in a tenacious defensive display, but rarely had the opportunity to offer any real attacking threat.



Mohamed Elneny (CM) - 6/10 - Tidy in possession but was never able to carve open the Liverpool backline, and the Gunners looked somewhat overrun in the middle of the park.



Granit Xhaka (CM) - 6/10 - Played a sublime pass to Lacazette in the build up to Arsenal's opening goal. Put in a dogged, defensive shift, but was never able to repeat his 25th minute pass to threaten the Arsenal defence again and was replaced on the hour mark.



Ainsley Maitland-Niles (LWB) - 6/10 - Charged forward at his first given opportunity to race onto Lacazette's pass, and his cross eventually found the Arsenal forward as the Gunners took the lead. Was caught out a bit defensively in the first half by the lively Salah.

7. Forwards

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (FW) - 5/10 - Uncharacteristically quiet and Arsenal suffered because of his lack of involvement.



Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - 6/10 - Played a terrific pass to send Maitland-Niles away in the build up to his goal, and then scruffily applied the finishing touches to Robertson's skewed clearance. Should have equalised in the second half, but he blasted a golden opportunity straight at Alisson.



Willian (FW) - 5/10 - Looked lively when he got the ball in advanced positions - but opportunities like this were few and far between such was Arsenal's lack of possession. Was substituted just after the hour mark.

8. Substitutes

Dani Cabellos - 7/10



Nicolas Pépé - 5/10



Eddie Nketiah - 5/10