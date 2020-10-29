Liverpool & Chelsea Among Premier League Clubs Chasing Reading Star Michael Olise

A host of Premier League clubs are chasing Reading starlet Michael Olise, according to reports.

The 18-year-old has begun the season in sparkling from, racking up five direct goal involvements to help the Royals to the top of the Championship table. The versatile forward is capable of playing on either wing and has also been deployed as an attacking midfielder by Veljko Paunović.

Olise is one of the most highly rated prospects in the second tier | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Thanks to his eye-catching displays, there is already a long list of clubs interested in Olise. According to Teamtalk, Arsenal, Leeds and Wolves have already been tracking his progress for some time. However, it is reported that a string of other top flight sides have joined the chase.

Merseyside clubs Liverpool and Everton as well as Chelsea and Manchester City are admirers while there is also interest from across the continent. Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Monaco and Napoli have all had a look at the prospect who has been capped by France at Under-18 level.

Interestingly, Olise spent time at Chelsea and City as a youngster, before moving to Reading where he has gone from strength to strength. The youngster made his Royals debut in March 2019, coming on as a substitute in a 3-0 defeat to Leeds. After this, Olise - who could elect to play for England or Nigeria in the future - featured three more times during the 2018/19 season.