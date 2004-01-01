Liverpool 'fear' being unable to play Carabao Cup tie due to Covid-19 cases

Liverpool are fearful that a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad will leave them unable to play Thursday night’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg fixture against Arsenal.

With numerous injuries and Africa Cup of Nations absences on top of known positive Covid-19 cases, the Reds stand to be without at least 11 first-team players for the game. Manager Jurgen Klopp is also already isolating after testing positive last week.

Alisson, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino are all in isolation – whether there are now additional positive cases in the squad is unclear. Meanwhile, Thiago, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino, Nathaniel Phillips and Harvey Elliott are sidelined with injury. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are on international duty at the AFCON tournament in Cameroon.

The one upside for the Reds is that Andrew Robertson’s suspension is now fully served, with the Chelsea draw on Sunday the third of three games he was banned for.

The Daily Mail writes that Liverpool’s training ground has remained open, but that they still ‘fear’ not being able to fulfil the fixture at the Emirates Stadium.

Competition rules dictate that a game may be postponed in the event that a club cannot submit a squad list with at least 13 outfield players and a goalkeeper.

Liverpool famously fielded a reserve team in a Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against Aston Villa in 2019 because the first-team was simultaneously playing in the FIFA Club World Cup.

