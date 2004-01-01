Liverpool vs Arsenal Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Liverpool host Arsenal for the second time in three days in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Thursday night.

The tie will be the third time the two sides have met already this season; Arsenal edged out the reigning Premier League champions on penalties in the Community Shield in August, before Liverpool got their own back with a 3-1 victory at Anfield on Monday night.

Whoever wins the third fall not only wins some bragging rights, but will also book themselves a place in the quarter-finals of the cup. Another piece of silverware for Mikel Arteta would be huge in inspiring a strong first full season in charge at the Gunners, while for Jurgen Klopp's side, the cup could go a long way in helping them go one better than just the Premier League last season.

Victory for Arsenal would provide a much-needed confidence boost as they head into a tricky run of games throughout October that includes Sheffield United, Manchester City, Leicester City and Manchester United.

Where to Watch

When is Kick Off? Thursday 1 October

What Time is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST)

Where is it Played? Anfield

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event, ESPN+ (USA)

Referee? Kevin Friend

Team News

The Reds are dealing with a tricky injury list ahead of the game, with captain Jordan Henderson, Kostas Tsimikas, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joel Matip all out injured. New signing Thiago missed Monday's win over Arsenal and is unavailable again having tested positive for COVID-19.

Injury woes in the first team mean Liverpool fans can expect to see a blend of second stringers and youth prospects given the nod on Thursday. Xherdan Shaqiri grabbed a goal in their third round thrashing of Lincoln and could start again, while Diogo Jota could receive a full debut having scored as a substitute against the Gunners on Monday.

Young defender Billy Koumetio is highly rated at the club and could be given the chance to play in an attempt to refresh the defence, while left-back Neco Williams is also likely to feature in the back line.

For Arsenal, Shkodran Mustafi is out with a hamstring problem, Pablo Mari is suffering with an ankle injury and both Calum Chambers and Gabriel Martinelli are unavailable with knee problems.

Winger and club-record signing Nicolas Pepe has lost his place in the XI to new face Willian in recent weeks, but could return in this one and attempt to work his way back into the starting setup at the club. Arteta is also boosted by returns to training for Sokratis and Cedric Soares, who could be deployed in the cup in a bid to rebuild fitness.

New goalkeeper Alex Runarsson could get the nod ahead of Bernd Leno and make his debut, having signed following the departure of Emi Martinez.

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool: Adrian; Williams, Koumetio, Van Dijk, Milner; Fabinho, Jones, Grujic; Shaqiri, Minamino, Jota.

Arsenal: Runarsson; Saliba, Luiz, Gabriel; Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Willock, Saka; Pepe, Nketiah, Aubameyang.

Recent Form

As mentioned previously, Liverpool breezed past Arsenal to a 3-1 victory on Monday night, maintaining a perfect start to the season since their Community Shield defeat.

Many doubted that the champions could look so strong once again, but they look dominant as ever as it stands and show no signs of letting up, even when the team is rotated. Thursday could be a different story, however, with Arsenal out for vengeance and a stronger opposition than Lincoln, who Liverpool beat in the third round.

Arsenal had a more competitive third round tie, beating fellow Premier League rivals Leicester to advance. They've enjoyed a positive start to the season under Arteta's tutelage and were also unbeaten before Monday night.

Here's each side's previous five results...

Liverpool

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal (28/9)

Lincoln City 2-7 Liverpool (24/9)

Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool (20/9)

Liverpool 4-3 Leeds (12/9)

Liverpool 7-2 Blackpool (5/9)

Arsenal

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal (28/9)

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal (23/9)

Arsenal 2-1 West Ham (19/9)

Fulham 0-3 Arsenal (12/9)

Arsenal 1 (5)-(4) 1 Liverpool (29/8)

Prediction

You can't go wrong with a big game cropping up in the early rounds of the cup. Watching one team tumble out early makes for great drama, and none more so than if that team is the champions of England.

Liverpool, however, look incredibly well oiled and seem to be able to rotate and tweak the squad almost seamlessly, certainly in attack at least. Leaking two goals against Lincoln isn't catastrophic, but also tells Arsenal that they aren't an unbreakable force, which they found out themselves on Monday night having pulled ahead early on.

The stakes are high for both sides, but injuries to key players might just hurt Liverpool a little more than expected. Coming out victorious on Monday night could also prove a slightly poisoned challis, bedding in some complacency among players.

Prediction: Liverpool 1-2 Arsenal