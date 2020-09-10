Lucas Torreira Close to Atletico Madrid Deal While Thomas Partey Set to Stay

Lucas Torreira is nearing a loan move from Arsenal to Atletico Madrid, but the Spanish side will not include long-term Gunners target Thomas Partey in any deal for the Uruguayan.

Torreira has not featured in any of the Gunners' four matchday squads since the season began, with his two-year stay in north London likely to come to a close this window.

There is hope from their side that Partey will stay, most likely due to the limited funding at Arsenal's disposal. With the window slamming shut on 5 October, the Gunners are desperately scrambling to raise money.

Matteo Guendouzi and Sokratis are two of the players heavily linked with moves away, while Shkodran Mustafi and Calum Chambers are also among those who could be shifted to raise cash. Alongside Partey, Arsenal have firm interest in Lyon's Houssem Aouar, but he too will not be allowed to leave on the cheap.

