Lucas Torreira 'Dreams' of Boca Juniors Move Amid Uncertainty Over Arsenal Future

Arsenal star Lucas Torreira has cast further doubt over his future at the Emirates Stadium, after the midfielder confessed it is his 'desire and dream' to play for Argentinian side Boca Juniors in the near future.





The Uruguay international arrived in north London in 2018, but after impressing during his debut season in the Premier League, he has since struggled for form during a difficult 2019/20 campaign.





Rumours have swirled regarding the 24-year-old's future at Arsenal, and he has been linked with a return to Italy amid interest from Serie A giants Napoli and Milan.





While speaking to Fox Sports LatinoAmerica, Torreira did nothing to dampen suggestions of a Premier League departure, admitting that his 'desire and dream' is to play for Boca, and he wants to pull on their jersey at an age where he can still compete; 'not just to retire'.





"I imagine a Copa Libertadores night at the Bombonera wearing Boca’s shirt, of course.





"Right now my head is in Europe and I was to stay for a while, but I have that desire and dream to go [to Boca] – and not just to retire, but to compete and feel what the Boca world is."





The combative Arsenal star explained that he grew up watching a lot of Argentinian football with his family, and he has loved Boca 'from a very young age'.





"My family is big soccer fans and we Uruguayans watch a lot of Argentine football.





"It is one of the most important in South America, very passionate, so from a very young age this affection, this love for Boca was born.





"I got to go to the Madrid final and when the game ended I thought I wasn't going to be so mad but I was very sad, for the defeat and for how the game had been.





"It was the time I got to see Boca as a fan. It is true that I have great affection for the club and hopefully it will be forever."





Time will tell whether Torreira will be given the chance to prove himself as an Arsenal player, but the midfielder may instead decide to follow his heart and make the move to Argentina sooner rather than later.



