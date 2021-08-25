Lucas Torreira joins Fiorentina on loan from Arsenal

Lucas Torreira has joined Fiorentina on loan from Arsenal until the end of the season.

Torreira joined the Gunners in 2018 and made a promising start, missing just four Premier League games in his maiden season. He featured prominently during the 2019/20 campaign too, only to fall out of favour following the coronavirus-enforced break.

He spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid, helping Diego Simeone's side lift the La Liga title. After failing to force his way into Mikel Arteta's plans in pre-season, he will spend the upcoming campaign out on loan too, agreeing a deal to join Fiorentina on a temporary basis.

It is believed that the Serie A side - who were one of several European clubs interested in Torreira - have an option to buy the midfielder next summer for around £13m.

The move is somewhat surprising as in the past the player had expressed his desire to move away from Europe. Back in April he publicly stated that he favoured a move for Boca Juniors and prior to that his father pleaded with Arsenal to let him return to South America.

However, it is unlikely that the Blue and Gold would be able to afford his salary demands this summer. The situation may be different when Torreira's contract expires in 2023, provided Fiorentina do not successfully trigger their option to sign the player permanently before then.

Torreira becomes the fourth player to depart Arsenal on loan this summer. Previously, Matteo Guendouzi and William Saliba penned terms with Marseille for the year while goalkeeper Dejan Iliev has joined Slovakian side SKF Sered.

There have also been two permanent departures. David Luiz was released following the expiration of his contract with a return to Brazil looking increasingly likely. Elsewhere, Joe Willock has signed for Newcastle United.