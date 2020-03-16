Lucas Torreira's Agent Claims Arsenal Midfielder Would Like to Return to Italy This Summer

The agent of Arsenal's Lucas Torreira has revealed the midfielder would like to move back to Italy as speculation over his future continues.





The Uruguayan has played 33 games this season for the Gunners, but unfortunately broke his ankle during the FA Cup encounter against Portsmouth at the start of March and looked set to miss an initial ten weeks of action.





Since the Premier League has been suspended, the 24-year-old has been working on getting himself back to full fitness in a bid to return when football is deemed safe to play again.





#Yomequedoen? Trabajando y metiendo con la recuperación ??⚽️

?? COVID-19 ?

Todos juntos ? ?? vamos a salir adelante. #LT11 pic.twitter.com/tRBiWA6Hrq — Lucas Torreira #LT11 (@LTorreira34) March 16, 2020

However, recent comments made by the player's agent suggest the midfielder's return on the pitch could prove crucial in sparking interest among Serie A clubs in order to tempt them into making a move for him this summer.





Speaking to Todo Mercato Web, Torreira's agent Pablo Bentancur said: "He was a bit angry about some technical issues but later recovered.





"The injury came, fortunately less serious than expected. Today he is fully recovered, I think it will be an important man in the next market.





"I will have to talk to Arsenal. The player would like to return to Italy, but it must be admitted that in England they have treated him very well."





Lucas Torreira is apparently keen on a move back to Italy

It was reported recently that AC Milan are interested in striking a deal with the Gunners for the Uruguay international, who has played 83 games for the Premier League club since joining in 2018. Napoli too have been linked in the past, and could possibly reignite their interest in bringing the midfielder back to Italy.





After beginning his career with Pescara, Torreira moved to Sampdoria in 2015 and shone during his two seasons with the team. His impressive displays for his country at the 2018 World Cup prompted interest from a number of European clubs, with Arsenal landing him for a fee of £26m.





With only 15 league starts this season, the 24-year-old has yet to firmly establish himself as a regular at the Emirates Stadium. And with the north London club increasingly keen to sign Atlético Madrid midfield star Thomas Partey this summer, Torreira's opportunities look likely to shrink significantly, so a move back to Serie A may be the best thing for his career.



