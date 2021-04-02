Lucas Torreira's father pleads with Arsenal to sanction transfer to Boca Juniors after mother's deat

The father of Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira, who is on loan at Atletico Madrid this season, has pleaded with the Gunners to allow his son to return to South America and join Boca Juniors after the death of the 25-year old's mother.

Viviana Di Pascua was just 53 years old when she passed away with COVID-19 and Torreira's father has called on his son's parent club to allow the midfielder's return home amid the family's mourning.

Lucas Torreira has not featured regularly during his loan spell with Atletico | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

According to The Mirror, the 25-year old's father told ESPN Argentina: "Lucas is suffering a lot to be alone there in Europe, we are seeing how we can be there with him until the end of the season. When you lose a person as happened to us, so dear, you realise that life passes you by the other side. If Lucas wants to come to Boca, let him come."

It has been a tough couple years in Torreira's career. After a good debut season with Arsenal, the defensive midfielder only played 1507 minutes of Premier League football last campaign and was subsequently sent out on loan to Atletico Madrid where, under Diego Simeone, he has struggled for game time. The Uruguayan has started just three La Liga games this season, scoring once.

Torreira has previously said that he would like to play for Boca Juniors, and the 25-year old admitted shortly after Di Pascua's death that he hadn't been enjoying his football for the past two years and that he wanted to bring his time in Europe to an end.

Lucas Torreira has struggled emotionally after his mother died of Covid.



The Arsenal loanee hopes to move closer to his grieving family.



"I don’t want to play in Europe anymore, I want to play for Boca.” [ESPN Argentina] pic.twitter.com/vWq3B8uJAb — Goal (@goal) April 2, 2021

"It’s not a violent emotion, a crazy decision because of my mother. I have always said that I want to play for Boca. I’m dying to play for Boca and I will always say it.

"I don’t want to play in Europe anymore, I want to play for Boca. I want to be close to my home, my family. I have a contract at Arsenal and I am on loan at Atletico but I want to go to Boca. I hope the clubs can agree. It’s been two years since I was enjoying myself personally, I haven’t had continuity. Arsenal hurt me and at Atletico, I don’t play like I want."