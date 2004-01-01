Luka Jovic linked with summer transfer to Arsenal or Everton

Arsenal and Everton have both been linked with a summer move for Luka Jovic, who continues to struggle for minutes at Real Madrid.

Signed for an initial €65m in 2019, Jovic has endured a torrid few years in Spain and has just three goals and four goals assists to his name in 49 appearances for Real Madrid - just 13 of which have come as a starter.

His career at the Bernabeu hit a new low at the weekend when Real boss Carlo Ancelotti opted to use Luka Modric as a false nine in the absence of star striker Karim Benzema, leaving Jovic to watch his side get thumped 4-0 by Barcelona from the sidelines.

Jovic's lack of involvement would suggest a summer move is on the offing, and Madrid-based publication Marca note that the 24-year-old is aware that he'll likely need to leave if he's to prevent his career from stagnating further.

Their report claims there have been numerous enquiries for Jovic from around Europe, with Arsenal and Everton both named as potential suitors after allegedly making approaches in January.

AC Milan are also named in the report, though their attentions may be turning towards Liverpool striker Divock Origi, who is available on a free transfer this summer.

Arsenal have shown a willingness to spend big over the past 12 months, backing Mikel Arteta's visionary transformation of the club with several high-profile signings, and there's no disputing that they will need to sign a striker this summer.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both look likely to depart at the end of their contracts, meaning their will be no recognised centre forward left at the Emirates Stadium after the January departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona.

Jovic could fill that void but given he's contracted to Real Madrid until 2025, it's unlikely the La Liga giants will let him go too cheap - casting doubt over whether Arsenal would go after a striker with so few minutes under his belt, unless it was a loan deal.

Similarly, Everton are fighting for their lives against Premier League relegation, with any interest in Jovic inconsequential if they are unable to beat the drop.