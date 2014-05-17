Lukas Podolski Explains What Went Wrong for Serge Gnabry at Arsenal

Lukas Podolski has claimed bad luck and injuries stopped Serge Gnabry from fulfilling his true potential at ​Arsenal.

After a measly ten Premier League appearances and one goal for the Gunners' first team, the German winger left the Emirates to return to Germany, firstly with Werder Bremen before joining Bayern Munich.

World Cup winner Podolski, who played alongside Gnabry in north London, has now revealed certain mitigating factors got in the way of his compatriot, stopping him from making the grade at the Emirates.

"He was unlucky and had a few injuries. He did well in training," Podolski told FourFourTwo, as quoted by ​Goal.

"Off the pitch we spent a lot of time together, going for dinner. But sometimes football is like that, or you find a manager who gives you more confidence.

"Serge can shoot with both feet, and he is powerful and quick - a bit like me, only I don't have a right foot like him! I'm really pleased he's doing well at Bayern ."





Gnabry rose through Arsenal's youth system and by the gentle age of 16 was on the fringes of the first team. However, he was sent for a loan spell at West Brom after struggling to find his feet in north London and struggled under then Baggies boss Tony Pulis.





Werder Bremen snapped the winger up in 2016 in a £5m deal before Bayern came calling. A three-year deal was signed with the Bavarian giants and Gnabry was again shipped off on loan - this time to Hoffenheim.

The former Arsenal youngster eventually broke into Bayern's starting XI in the 2018/19 season, with ageing stars Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben close to the Allianz Arena exit door. Gnabry played a vital role in Bayern's league and cup double, but has put in more impressive performances this term.

Including that absolutely stunning showing against ​Tottenham in the ​Champions League where he scored four goals in a 7-2 win, Gnabry has netted 18 in 33 across all competitions this season for ​Bayern.