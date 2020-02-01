Luke Shaw Claims Man Utd Are Unfairly Targeted by Criticism & Questions Why Arsenal Get Off Lightly

​Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has admitted that the Red Devils have underperformed this season, but claimed that the team are unfairly targeted for criticism.

United have fallen to ninth in the Premier League this season and are a whopping 41 points behind leaders Liverpool. As a result, almost everyone at the club, including both Shaw and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, have faced intense criticism at times.

​Shaw admitted (via ​The Mirror) that the players have let ​United down this season, but questioned why a team like ​Arsenal, who currently find themselves 11th in the standings, seem to get off lightly by comparison.

"You need to have a thick skin to play football anywhere, but especially at the biggest club in the world here at United," Shaw said. "Everyone’s watching and wants to have a go whenever you lose.

"They’re just waiting to criticise the moment anything goes wrong but that’s part and parcel of playing for United.

"No disrespect to Arsenal who are a fantastic club, but they’re not exactly having the greatest of seasons and it’s hardly mentioned. I find it quite funny that if it’s United, everyone criticises, but Arsenal don’t get a mention."





Having said that, he did not shy away from United's shortcomings this season, insisting that everyone at the club knows the extent of the team's current struggles.





"Look, we know when we haven’t been good enough and at times we haven’t been," he added. "We all know why we’re here.

"We’re here to take this club back to where it belongs – winning trophies and challenging for titles. And I honestly believe we’re on the way towards doing so.

"We know when we’re not at our best and we know when we play well what we can achieve – but we have to sustain it that’s why I believe there are a lot of good days to come."

