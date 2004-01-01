Lyon confirm Alexandre Lacazette signing

Lyon have confirmed the signing of Alexandre Lacazette on a free transfer following the expiration of his Arsenal contract.

Lacazette is an OL youth academy graduate and made 275 appearances during his first spell at the club, registering 129 goals - enough to put him fourth on the all-time scorers list.

These performances earned him a €60m move to Arsenal in 2017 - a record sale for Lyon at the time.

While at the Emirates Stadium, Lacazette helped the Gunners win the FA Cup in 2020 and he was also part of the side that lost to Chelsea in the 2018/19 Europa League final.

As reported by 90min earlier this year, it has long been clear that the striker would be offered a new Arsenal contract, even though he finished the 2021/22 fairly strongly.

Lyon soon positioned themselves as favourites to land his signature and they have now finally got a deal over the line. He has signed a deal until 2025 at his boyhood club.