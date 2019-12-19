Lyon Director Admits Houssem Aouar & Moussa Dembélé Could Be Sold This Summer

Lyon sporting director Juninho Pernambucano has admitted that both Houssem Aouar and Moussa Dembélé could leave the club if the right offers arrive this summer.





21-year-old Aouar has previously been tipped to leave Lyon in a cut-price €50m deal, with Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal all believed to be keen, while Dembélé has long attracted interest from both Manchester United and Chelsea.





Aouar has been valued at around €50m

After finishing seventh in Ligue 1 this season, Lyon will not feature in the Champions League next season, and Juninho confessed (via Goal) that both Aouar and Dembélé could be on their way as a result.





“Moussa and Houssem are among the best players in the squad but their cases are different,” he said at the unveiling of new signing Tino Kadewere.





“Houssem came through the academy here and he’s been here a long time. He brings a technical touch in the midfield, but we know that most young players trained at the club with the talent of Houssem will leave at one time or another.





“It’s president Jean-Michel Aulas who will decide. If we receive propositions, we’ll analyse them but he’s an important player.





“Moussa’s had a good season and still has a margin to progress. He’s a pure centre forward who brings us strength and presence in the box. He scores goals. If we lose a player of that level, we’ll look for replacements of the same standard.”





Despite the current financial uncertainty in world football, Aouar is still expected to attract plenty of interest. He is viewed by many as one of the most exciting young midfielders around, and Liverpool and City are well aware that the chance to land someone like that for €50m doesn't come around too often.





Manchester United & Chelsea have pursued Dembele

Dembélé is also in demand after bagging 22 goals this season. However, with Chelsea close to agreeing a deal for RB Leipzig's Timo Werner, United appear to be the only real suitor left in the race.





Arsenal have also been named as an interested side in the media, but given their financial struggles, it seems unlikely that they would be able to rival United's interest.





