Lyon President Sets Deadline for Houssem Aouar & Memphis Depay Transfers

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has warned Arsenal and Barcelona they only have until Friday to finalise moves for midfielder Houssem Aouar and forward Memphis Depay.

The two players have been heavily linked with moves away from the Groupama Stadium this summer, with Lyon understood to be prepared to let both go for the right price.

Both Arsenal's talks for Aouar and Barcelona's negotiations for Depay have dragged on for what feels like an eternity, and it appears Aulas has grown tired as he told Téléfoot that any player still at the club on Saturday will not be leaving.

"We will tell the players that whatever will not be settled in terms of departures before Friday, there will be no more departures," Aulas said. "So for us the [closing] date of the transfer window will be Friday.”

For Arsenal, there have been countless rumours of different bids for Aouar, and while Lyon are prepared to do business, they want to ensure they receive a fair price and are yet to humour any of the Gunners' proposals.