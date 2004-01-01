Lyon & West Ham interested with Alexandre Lacazette likely to leave Arsenal in 2022

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is likely to leave the club in the coming months, with no indication from either side of the negotiating table that they want to extend his contract.

Having once been a club record signing for an initial £46.5m from Lyon, Lacazette is due to be out of contract at the end of this season and is now increasingly expected to move on as a free agent.

90min understands that talks between the Gunners and the player’s representatives have taken place but there has been no offer of a new contract. What’s more, neither club nor player appear keen to try and reach an agreement, leading to a parting of ways.

That could happen in January, when Arsenal would still be able to command a small transfer fee for him, but a summer exit is the more likely of the two scenarios.

Lacazette will be free to sign a pre-contract with an overseas club once he enters the final six months of his expiring deal in January and there is no shortage of suitors for the 30-year-old.

Former club Lyon are interested in a reunion. Lacazette was born and raised in the city and joined the youth ranks there at the age of 12. He progressed to the first-team and made his debut shortly before turning 19, going on to score 129 goals in 275 appearances.

There is also interest from clubs in Spain, Germany and Italy, while staying in the Premier League – specifically in London – is also not off the table. Lacazette is open to the idea of remaining in the capital, with West Ham and Crystal Palace both emerging as potential destinations.

Having recovered from illness earlier this season, Lacazette appeared from the bench in Arsenal’s 5-0 defeat to Manchester City in August but has been an unused substitute for the consecutive Premier League wins over Burnley and Norwich since then.

He has, however, played in the Carabao Cup and captained the side to victory over AFC Wimbledon.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!