Man City Believe Arsenal Are Behind Plan to Have Citizens' European Ban Upheld

​There has been no love lost between Manchester City and Arsenal in recent months.

The Gunners dealt a huge blow to the Citizens in December when they snatched Pep Guardiola's assistant coach Mikel Arteta and instated him as the new boss at the Emirates Stadium.



And now, the plot thickens.

The Mirror claim City think Arsenal are behind the plot to ensure the Premier League champions' European ban is upheld, should the coronavirus crisis prevent any attempts of an appeal.

The Sky Blues received a two-year expulsion from UEFA for flouting the Financial Fair Play rules and regulations, meaning they would not be allowed to compete in the much-coveted Champions League from next season.

But ​City denied these claims and began an appeal process to have the decision overturned. However, the current pandemic may prevent them from presenting their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, meaning they could ask for their suspension to be delayed by a season. But e ight Premier League clubs have written to CAS as ' interested parties' , demanding that Guardiola and co should still be banned from Europe.





Juicy.





The Sky Blues' hierarchy has 'information from a number of trusted sources' which confirms that Arsenal were the driving force behind this new movement, which includes the likes of Liverpool, ​Chelsea , Manchester United, ​Leicester City , ​Wolves and ​Burnley .





City were also particularly annoyed that ​the Reds opted to follow the Gunners in pushing this agenda, given how little it affects Jurgen Klopp's side at the top of the table.

For the other clubs who have taken this stance, their logic is pretty plain to see.

Should the Citizens' ban be upheld, then their current standing in the Premier League table will become irrelevant, allowing the team sat in fifth spot at the end of the campaign to claim the final Champions League place.

This is music to the ears of ​Arsenal and ​United, who are currently battling it out with Chelsea for a place in Europe's biggest competition next season.