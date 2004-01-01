Man City prepared to sell Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling this summer

Manchester City have told contract rebels Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling that they will be sold this summer – but only on their terms, 90min understands.

Sterling and Jesus are both out of contract in 2023 and contract talks have been ongoing for much of this year.

City have offered extended deals to both, but the issue with each player is not believed to be financially motivated.

Jesus remains unsure about his place in Pep Guardiola’s plans, despite the Brazilian featuring as prominently as anyone in the City squad during last season's run-in.

The 25-year-old has interest from a host of teams, including a number of English clubs, with Arsenal leading the chase. The Gunners have held extensive talks with Jesus' representatives – but London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham are also in the mix.

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and AC Milan all have an interest in Jesus – who is yet make his decision on where he'd like to end up.

Jesus and Sterling are both yet to officially reject their contract offers, but City are expecting that will be the case. Sources close to the club indicate that while they will look to sell, it will be on their terms - any ideas that either player will be available on bargain deals have been dispelled by the Premier League champions.

Indeed, sources close City to have told 90min that at least £50m but likely closer to £60m would be wanted for each player.

Sterling, like Jesus, is believed to see his future away from the club. He feels he has achieved everything he can at the Etihad – although he has not brought contract talks to an end yet.

Sterling, at 28, holds a desire to play abroad, and held talks with Barcelona late last year over a potential loan deal after failing to start the season in City's lineup under Guardiola.

However, Sterling was soon back in the first team and City allowed Ferran Torres to move to Camp Nou instead, although Barca’s interest in Sterling does remain. Real Madrid and Juventus are also amongst the foreign contingent keeping tabs on his situation. There is domestic interest in Sterling too from Chelsea and Tottenham, with both engaging in talks with intermediaries.

While City are accepting that Jesus and Sterling want to leave, it is increasingly likely that Riyad Mahrez, also out of contract in 2023, will agree a new deal.