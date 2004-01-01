Man City prepared to sell Raheem Sterling & Riyad Mahrez

Manchester City are willing to sell duo Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez this summer, with Arsenal keen on both players.

Pep Guardiola is looking to freshen up his squad in the upcoming transfer window and has outlined a number of players he would be willing to let go.

Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez have been key to City's success in recent years | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The Daily Mail report that Sterling and Mahrez are the standout names on the list, though fellow big-money signings Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus have also been deemed surplus to requirements.

News of Sterling and Mahrez's availability has immediately alerted the attention of Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta lodging his interest in both forwards as he looks to add some much-needed quality to his squad.

England international Sterling hasn't been the nailed on starter in Guardiola's side this season that he has been in recent years, and either failed to make the matchday squad or was an unused substitute in five of City's last 13 Premier League outings.

With the Premier League title long since wrapped up we probably shouldn't read too much into Guardiola's squad rotation at the back end of the league season, though his Champions League selections have been more telling with Sterling playing a combined total of just ten minutes in their four outings in the quarter-finals and semi-finals.

Gabriel Jesus and Aymeric Laporte are also said to be surplus to requirements at City | Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Mahrez's situation is a little more baffling. The former Leicester seems to be one of the first names on the team sheet in any of City's biggest games and has been integral in their run to the Champions League final.

The Algerian has six goals in his last five Champions League outings, though it may be that Guardiola has decided it's best to cash in on the 30-year-old while his stock's still high.

Few could be surprised if Laporte were to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer given his status as a backup option at the club since the arrival of Ruben Dias and John Stones' upturn in form.

Jesus has also struggled for game time this season, though with Sergio Aguero leaving the club on a free transfer, Guardiola would be left without a recognised senior striker in his squad if Jesus is moved on as well.