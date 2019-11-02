Man Utd & Arsenal Among Sides 'Monitoring' Watford Defender Christian Kabasele

​Manchester United and Arsenal are both understood to be monitoring Watford defender Christian Kabasele's contract situation at Vicarage Road.

The 28-year-old remains under contract until 2021, but Watford are understood to be close to tying Kabasele down to a new deal in the near future.

According to ​Le10Sport, Kabasele will soon extend his contract until 2024, but that still has not stopped ​Arsenal and ​United from keeping tabs on the centre-back during the current transfer window.

Both clubs have struggled at the back this season, and defensive reinforcements are high on both teams' wish lists in January.

​Newcastle United and ​West Ham are also thought to be interested in Kabasele, who is said to already be aware of the interest in him, but Arsenal and United will expect to be able to fight to the front of the queue for his signature.

Arsenal remain on the lookout for a game-changing defender, with the summer signing of David Luiz not having the impact which many had hoped for. Things got even worse with the news that Calum Chambers will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury, so Mikel Arteta is keen to add some more depth.

It is a similar story for United, who will likely be keeping an incredibly close eye on the fitness of ​Harry Maguire. The centre-back ended up missing just a few days of action when it was initially thought that a hip injury could sideline him for over a month, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is aware that his defensive situation is precarious.

Both Arteta and Solskjaer are thought to have turned to Kabasele, who has been a divisive figure since joining ​Watford for £6m back in 2016.

At times, the Belgian has performed at an incredibly high level, but he has struggled to maintain that form. This season, he has been a core part of the side who find themselves battling relegation, so it would certainly come as a surprise to see either Arsenal or United move for him.

Perhaps it speaks volumes of the two teams' defensive struggles that they could be prepared to take a risk on a player like Kabasele. He clearly has the talent to improve a side, but has failed to show that on a regular basis.

