Man Utd not likely to let Donny van de Beek leave

Manchester United still do not intend to let Donny van de Beek leave Old Trafford, despite interest in the Dutchman’s services from other clubs.

Van de Beek is yet to start a Premier League game this season and has only featured in one of United’s last six league fixtures - coming off the bench in the final minute of the recent 2-2 draw with Aston Villa.

The 24-year-old informed United of his desire to leave in November. But while there has been a willingness to let others leave, with Anthony Martial now set to join Sevilla on loan, 90min understands it highly unlikely they will allow Van de Beek to go.

Arsenal, Newcastle and Everton are among those who have enquired about his availability. At one stage last season United were considering offering Van de Beek to Borussia Dortmund as a potential makeweight in an offer for Erling Haaland, but that is no longer the case.

Fabrizio Romano has also named Valencia and Crystal Palace as potential suitors. The latter have also been linked with ex-Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey, who is expected to leave Juventus.

Van de Beek recently hit 50 appearances in all competitions for United, although only 19 of those total outings have been as a starter and almost all of this season’s Premier League appearances have lasted 10 minutes or fewer at the very end of games.

The 2019 Ballon d’Or nominee has been training under the watchful eye on interim manager Ralf Rangnick for close to two months now and United fans will be hoping that the work going on behind the scenes is building to something if he is going nowhere.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!