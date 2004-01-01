 
Man Utd ‘set to sign’ former Arsenal defender on free transfer

Manchester United close in on the signing of former Arsenal defender Dominique Janssen. The 29-year-old will join on a free after leaving German club VfL Wolfsburg.
Source : 90min

