Man Utd Tipped to Rival Arsenal & Everton for James Rodriguez Despite British Transfer Focus

​Manchester United keen on a deal to bring Real Madrid midfielder James Rodríguez to Old Trafford this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Adding some more creativity in midfield is one of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's top priorities this summer, with a whole host of players suggested as possible options.

The latest, according to ​AS, is ​Rodríguez.

The Colombian is almost certainly going to be on his way out of ​Real this summer, having managed just 13 appearances this season, while it is suggested that ​United are interested in winning the race for his signature.

Solskjaer is said to be looking for 'two or three renowned signings' to fire United back towards the top of the ​Premier League, and former €80m-man Rodríguez appears to fit the bill.

There's even a suggestion that the 28-year-old could be used as part of Real's pursuit of ​Paul Pogba, although United actually agreeing to that is unlikely as they want to raise money to fund their other moves.

​Also linked with Arsenal, Everton and Wolves recently, Rodríguez comes with a big reputation, but also brings a few years of frustrating performances and injury struggles, and may be exactly kind of player United want to avoid as they look to revamp their transfer strategy following several high profile flops.

A source has confirmed to 90min that United's focus ​remains on midfielders Jack Grealish and Jude Bellingham of ​Aston Villa and ​Birmingham City respectively, while the ​Evening Standard also add ​Leicester City's James Maddison to that shortlist.

That's alongside serious interest in bringing ​Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford, and when you consider that 24-year-old Grealish is the oldest player in that list, you can see how Rodríguez might not really fit in.

United will focus on striking a deal for at least one of Grealish or Maddison, with the former seen as the most likely option, but having Rodríguez as an emergency backup isn't the worst idea around.

He's still a top talent who is capable of scoring and assisting goals with ease, but doing that on a regular basis has been the main problem. Seeing him move to Old Trafford is unlikely, but not impossible.

For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!