Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal: Player Ratings as Sterling Strike Downs Gunners

Manchester City overcame a resolute Arsenal side in a 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening, as the Gunners’ wait for a Premier League away win against the ‘big six’ stretches to 29 games.

City opened the scoring midway through the first half, with Bernd Leno only able to parry Phil Foden's effort into the path of Raheem Sterling, who kept a cool head to tuck away the rebound.

Both sides continued to probe throughout the game, but goalkeepers Leno and Ederson produced a string of impressive saves as the score remained at 1-0.

That's the audit out of the way, now let's get to the player ratings.

Manchester City

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Kyle Walker was deployed as a right-sided centre-back | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Ederson (GK) - 7/10 - Made two brilliant saves in the first half from Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Looked solid all game.



Kyle Walker (CB) - 8/10 - Played on the right of City's three centre-backs and produced a brilliant display. Stifled the threat of Aubameyang for much of the evening and used his pace when needed to sweep up behind his defensive colleagues.



Ruben Dias (CB) - 6/10 - A steady performance from the new boy. Marshalled Willian and was very rarely troubled.



Nathan Aké (CB) - 7/10 - Tasked with containing Nicolas Pépé and performed admirably. Always willing to take the ball and looked comfortable in possession.

2. Midfielders

Phil Foden challenges with Hector Bellerin | Pool/Getty Images

João Cancelo (RM) - 5/10 - Not his customary right-back position and struggled to get to grips with the adventurous Kieran Tierney. Constantly found himself caught in two minds as to whether to defend or attack.



Bernardo Silva (CM) - 7/10 - A quality performance from the consistent Portuguese midfielder. Plenty of work rate and not afraid to stick his foot in.



Rodri (CM) - 7/10 - Perhaps not the first player you would think to laud after the game, but quietly very good. A constant outlet for the City backline and seamlessly dropped back to help out defensively when needed.



Phil Foden (LM) - 7/10 - Showed Cancelo how the wide midfield role should be performed. A willing runner all evening and a regular threat down the City left, playing a key part in the only goal of the game.

3. Forwards

Raheem Sterling opens the scoring for City | Pool/Getty Images

Riyad Mahrez (RW) - 6/10 - Far from his brilliant best but looked menacing whenever he was on the ball and his clever infield ball helped carve Arsenal open for Sterling's goal.



Sergio Agüero (ST) - 6/10 - His first appearance for Pep Guardiola's side after a four-month lay-off so perhaps not as sharp as we're used to seeing him, but influential nonetheless. Central to most of City's attacks and showed clever movement around the area.



Raheem Sterling (LW) - 8/10 - Handed the captain's armband for the evening in the absence of Kevin De Bruyne and produced a captain's performance. Afforded license to roam and Arsenal couldn't get to grips with his movement.

4. Substitutes

Aguero is all smiles after being replaced | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

İlkay Gündoğan (CM) - 6/10



Fernandinho (CM) - N/A

Arsenal

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Bellerin struggle to contain the City threat | Pool/Getty Images

Bernd Leno (GK) - 6/10 - Will be disappointed to have handed Sterling the equaliser after he parried Foden's effort but picked himself up to produce a number of impressive saves.



Héctor Bellerin (RB) - 3/10 - Couldn't contain the threat from City left. Allowed Foden to easily pass him by for only goal of the game and was caught out a number of times after that.



David Luiz (CB) - 6/10 - A late inclusion in the Arsenal starting XI after Rob Holding pulled up in the warm-up. Considering the nightmare he endured on his last trip to the Etihad, he produced a decent display and didn't do much wrong.



Gabriel (CB) - 5/10 - Distribution was poor given the style of play Mikel Arteta is keen to adopt. Numerous balls played out from the back which went astray or fell short.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - 7/10 - One of the brightest sparks in the Arsenal XI. Linked up brilliantly with Saka down the left-hand side and rarely looked threatened by Mahrez.

6. Midfielders

Saka looked a threat and also contributed defensively | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Dani Ceballos (CM) - 5/10 - Showed signs of promise early on with some neat touches and a willingness to go past players, but struggled to maintain his performance.



Granit Xhaka (CM) - 6/10 - Very good performance in the first half but looked a little lost in the second. Was at his best with the ball at his feet looking to spray passes around the pitch.



Bukayo Saka (CM) - 7/10 - Very good performance from the youngster. The most threatening Arsenal player on the pitch and came within inches of restoring parity in the first half only for the brilliant Ederson to deny him.

7. Forwards

Aubameyang wasn't at his brilliant best | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Nicolas Pépé (RW) - 5/10 - Looked bright early on but struggled to get a foothold in the game with Aké allowing him little room to manoeuvre.



Willian (ST) - 3/10 - Absolutely no impact whatsoever. Literally none. Asked to spearhead the Gunners attack and clearly couldn't fill the role.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (LW) - 6/10 - An unusually quiet evening but was involved in anything good Arsenal managed to produce. Will be disappointed not to have levelled the scores after going through one-on-one in the first half.

8. Substitutes

Thomas Partey makes his Arsenal debut | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - 6/10



Eddie Nketiah (ST) - 6/10



Thomas Partey (CM) - 6/10