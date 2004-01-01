Manchester City vs Arsenal Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Manchester City welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, looking to kick-start their season.

Pep Guardiola's side opened the season strongly with a 3-1 win at Molineux, but have since picked up just one point from the next two games. They currently sit in 14th place, although they have played one game fewer than most.

Arsenal come into this game in inspired form, winning five of their six fixtures in all competitions this season. A win could take the visitors to the top of the table should other results go their way.

It's master vs apprentice at the Etihad, as City boss Guardiola takes on his former assistant Mikel Arteta.

Where to Watch on TV

When is Kick Off? Saturday 17th October

What Time is Kick Off? 17:30 (BST)

Where is it Being Played? Etihad Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports (UK), FuboTV (US)

Referee? Chris Kavanagh

Team News

Kevin De Bruyne suffered an injury while on international duty, but is expected to be fit. Raheem Sterling, who withdrew from the England squad, is also likely to feature. Joao Cancelo is back in contention after missing the meeting with Leeds United.

However, the hosts are expected to be without a natural striker yet again, as Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus are still doubts.

Gunners boss Arteta confirmed that new arrival Thomas Partey will be in the squad on Saturday. Scotland international Kieran Tierney has been self-isolating as a precaution, but may be available in time.

Shkodran Mustafi, Pablo Mari, Calum Chambers, and Gabriel Martinelli all remain absent.

Predicted Lineups

Manchester City: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Mendy; Rodri, Fernandinho; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden; Sterling.



Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Luiz, Gabriel, Kolasinac; Elneny, Xhaka, Ceballos; Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Recent Form

The home side have not made the start that they would have wanted. After a victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Cityzens suffered a heavy defeat at home to Leicester City, then could only draw with newly-promoted Leeds United.

The defence in particular has been a problem for Guardiola's side, having kept just one clean sheet in their last seven competitive outings - conceding 12 in that time.

In contrast, the Gunners have enjoyed a very strong start to their season, winning eight of their last nine fixtures. The only defeat for Arteta's side came at Anfield in September.

French forward Alexandre Lacazette has scored in every league appearance so far this campaign. The former Lyon man has experience scoring at the Etihad, having pulled one back in a 3-1 defeat for Arsenal in November 2017.

Here is how both sides have fared in their last five games.

Manchester City

Leeds United 1-1 Man City (3/10)

Burnley 0-3 Man City (30/9)

Man City 2-5 Leicester City (27/9)

Man City 2-1 Bournemouth (24/9)

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-3 Man City (21/9)

Arsenal

Arsenal 2-1 Sheffield United (4/10)

Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal (1/10)

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal (28/9)

Leicester City 0-2 Arsenal (23/9)

Arsenal 2-1 West Ham United (19/9)

Prediction

The last meeting between the two came at Wembley in July's FA Cup semi-final, with Arsenal coming out on top thanks to a brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. However, prior to this, Man City had won seven in a row against the Gunners by an aggregate score of 20-2.

Both sides boast fearsome frontlines, but also suffer from defensive frailties, so we could be in for a high-scoring spectacle on Saturday.

In their current form, Arteta's men will feel like they could pull off a shock result. However, Guardiola will be fully motivated to silence the critics and get their season back on track. It should be an interesting affair.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-2 Arsenal