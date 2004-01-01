Manchester City working hard to persuade Gabriel Jesus to stay

Manchester City are working hard to persuade Gabriel Jesus to sign a new long-term deal, 90min understands,

90min revealed earlier in the year that City were confident about new contract talks with attacking trio Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez - all of whom are committed to the club until 2023.

But the season has ended without negotiations progressing and all three are considering their options heading into the summer break.

Recent months have also seen City move to bolster their attacking options by announcing deals for two of the most highly-rated young forwards in world football; Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and River Plate's Julian Alvarez.

And sources have told 90min that, at this stage, the deals for Haaland and Alvarez do reduce the chances of Jesus, Mahrez and Sterling all remaining at the Etihad this summer, although City are working hard to convince the Brazilian to stay and are keen to impress on him that his immediate future is best served at the Premier League champions.

Indeed, Pep Guardiola has made it clear to City's hierarchy that he does not want to lose any of the trio, but it is Jesus who he appears to be most committed to at this stage.

Jesus started all of City's big fixtures in recent weeks, including the Premier League title decider with Liverpool, both legs of the Champions League semi-final clash with Real Madrid and the final game of the season against Aston Villa, and Guardiola and City hope the faith shown in the 25-year-old has proved just how important he is to the club.

They are fearful, however, that Jesus does not want to extend his contract.

Arsenal and Tottenham have both had contact with Jesus' agents and preparing offers for him if he does not sign a new deal, while there are numerous teams on the continent who are keeping tabs on him - including Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan.

City have made it clear to Jesus, Sterling and Mahrez that they will look to sell them this summer rather than allow any of them to leave the club on a free transfer, which is one reason why the Premier League champions are pushing hard for talks to draw to a conclusion.