Manchester United in line for more Super League money than other English sides

We all know the basic vibe of the Super League. It's all about giving the biggest brands the most money purely because of their names and not because of what they have achieved on the pitch.

The 12 teams involved are all expected to be handed hundreds of millions of pounds as a welcome bonus by American firm JP Morgan, who have promised to fund the competition to the tune of a cool £4.3bn.

United's Joel Glazer has a spot on the Super League board | OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

It's a flawed system as is, but according to Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness), there could be even more wealth division among these rich sides as the prize money is expected to be allocated based on a tier system which simply focuses on the 'size of a club'.

Those teams in tier one - Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United 'and a few others' - are all in line to pocket the best part of £300m before the end of this season, which is significantly more than some of the other teams could bring in.

Teams that fall into tier two could earn £200m, with tiers three and four pocketing £100m and £86m respectively.

So, not only are the rich getting richer, but the supremely wealthy clubs will be getting even richer than that. Those tier one sides can bring in more money because they have more money to flex already.

Ah, what a fair system.

Florentino Perez thinks the Super League are the good guys? ? pic.twitter.com/v4RgtSU6M6 — 90min (@90min_Football) April 20, 2021

There's no mention of where any of the other nine sides would fit on the tier system, but since all that matters is money, turning to the latest numbers from Forbes is probably a good shout.

As Sport Witness point out, Barcelona, Real, United, Liverpool and City are in a league of their own at the top of the financial standings, alongside die-hard UEFA fans Bayern Munich, so that could well dictate the top tier.

Drop a little further and you'll find Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Juventus, who sit pretty in their own section alongside Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund. Could they be tier two?

Then you get to some of the 'smaller' teams (we might as well say worse teams, since money is all we care about in this hellish world) whose values sit at under £1bn. That's where Atletico Madrid, Inter and AC Milan are playing, so it's feasible that those sides could make up the third tier.

Juventus' Andrea Agnelli has played a major part in the planning | Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Tier four could then be reserved for the disgusting normal clubs who have to rely on genuine footballing ability to get into the party. The pathetic losers who actually earn their success could be awarded the least money as a punishment for not being rich and simply being 'talented' and 'hard-working'. Gross.

Just don't touch them or else you might catch poverty. That's Super League rule number one.

