Manchester United Name Chris Smalling Asking Price With Arsenal, Everton, Roma & Tottenham Linked

Manchester United have set their asking price for defender Chris Smalling, amid interest from Tottenham, Everton and Arsenal, as well as loan club Roma.

After being told he was going to see limited first-team opportunities at United following the arrival of Harry Maguire, ​Smalling joined Roma on a season-long loan last summer.

The 30-year-old centre back has excelled in Italy, while Gareth Southgate has even suggested the defender ​could earn a recall to the England squad.

According to Italian news outlet ​Gazzetta, United have slapped a €29m (£25m) price tag on Smalling's head.





A report in ​the Metro states that Roma were 'shocked' that it will require such a lofty transfer fee to take Smalling away from Old Trafford permanently.





​United believe that his stock has risen since his move to the Italian capital, and his value is enhanced by the fact that he is a homegrown British player, whose contract doesn't expire until 2022.

Roma had been looking to pay in the region of £18m to take Smalling to the Stadio Olimpico, but United believe there will be interest from elsewhere, leaving them capable of demanding a higher transfer fee.





Gazzetta adds that ​Tottenham , ​Arsenal and Everton are all looking to secure the services of Smalling. However, Smalling's preference is to remain at Roma, and he believes his chances of forcing his way back into Gareth Southgate's England squad have been bettered by his move to Serie A.





Southgate criticised Smalling's ball-playing ability when he dropped him from the England squad in 2018, but went to watch him in action for Roma in December.

Smalling has made 28 appearances for Roma since his deadline day switch, and has even chipped in with two Serie A goals.



