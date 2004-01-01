 
Marc Cucurella reveals plan to stop Bukayo Saka in Euro 2024 final

Spain defender Marc Cucurella has revealed he wants to make England winger Bukayo Saka 'feel uncomfortable' during the Euro 2024 final.
Source : 90min

