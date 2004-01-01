Marco Asensio ready to discuss Real Madrid future after Nations League

Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio has admitted he will consider his future at the club after he returns from the current international break.

The 26-year-old, who has one year remaining on his contract, finished as Real's third-top scorer last season but started just 19 of his side's 38 La Liga games, with his only two starts in the Champions League coming in the last 16 against Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking to Cadena SER, Asensio insisted that he would prefer to remain at Real but admitted that he needs more guarantees about his minutes if he is to remain happy.

"Obviously [I want to stay]," he said. "But I also want to grow in everything and have continuity throughout the year, not just three or four months.

"You have to respect the coach's decisions and be prepared when he gives you the chance. I'm proud of what I've done, it was my best goalscoring season. I've given the best I could in the minutes I've had."

Asensio, who has been linked with moves to Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle in recent weeks, continued that tune in an interview with AS and admitted he will have to reflect on his future later this month.

"My agent is working on it," he said. "I am focused on the national team and it is true that, when these games are over, things will have to be assessed. I want to continue growing. I am very hungry to achieve more in my career and that is what I focus on.

"Because of how the season has gone and what I've already experienced, it's true that I want more. I still have many challenges to meet. I want to aspire to be the best player I can be and that's how I operate. I want to continue on that path and I think that this season has brought good things in relatively few minutes. I want more minutes to do more for the team.

"We're obviously talking about leaving or not, but I still have one year left on my contract. It is an important moment for me, I can't deny that. It is a moment of maturity, I feel more mature. It is an important moment in which I have to decide many things.

"And those of me and those around me are clear that I have to continue growing, moving forward. I want to do things in football and they help me achieve that. It's more than recommendations or advice, it is to support me and what I'm doing."