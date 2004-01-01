Marcus Rashford considering Man Utd future

Marcus Rashford is considering his future at Manchester United after failing to hold down a regular spot in the starting lineup, 90min can confirm.

Rashford has made 18 Premier League appearances this term, but only nine of those have been starts and just two have come in 2022.

He had been expected to start Sunday's Manchester derby in the absence of both Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani, given United had no other senior strikers available to them, but interim boss Ralf Rangnick opted to use Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba as two false-nines instead.

Sources have confirmed to 90min that Rashford has become increasingly frustrated under Rangnick and fears that the German, whose influence at the club will continue in a consultancy role after his temporary spell in the dugout comes to an end this summer, may not see a future for him at the club.

The 24-year-old is concerned about his lack of minutes, and while he is yet to make any issue out of that, he wants talks with those in charge at the club to determine whether he still has a first-team future in Manchester.

Importantly, Rashford is prepared to wait to see who replaces Rangnick as manager and will quiz the new boss on their plan for him, but he is concerned with how things are looking.

West Ham, Arsenal and Newcastle United are all keeping a close eye on the situation, while Atletico Madrid have also registered interest in the 24-year-old.

Rashford's contract expires in the summer of 2023, but United do have the option to extend that by a further 12 months.

In the build-up to the game, Rangnick vowed to continue working with Rashford to help him realise his full potential.

"With Marcus Rashford, we have another player who I will insist and continuously be behind him and with him, to develop him," Rangnick said. 'We have achieved that with quite a few other young players in the past and I don't see why this should not happen with Marcus.

"He's got abundant talent, he's got the pace, he's got the physicality, he's got everything that you need for a modern striker, no matter if he's playing from the wing or in the centre.

"I will put all my energy into that, to help him to take the same pathway that other players did in the last three months."