Marseille confirm permanent signing of Matteo Guendouzi

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi will join Marseille on a permanent transfer this summer, the French club have confirmed.

Guendouzi joined Arsenal in the summer of 2018 and quickly became a fan favourite under Unai Emery, playing a crucial role in the Gunners' run to the Europa League final.

After a promising start to the 2019/20 season, the young Frenchman fell out of favour following Mikel Arteta's appointment as manager, and after an altercation with Brighton's Neal Maupay during Project Restart, he was banished from the first team.

The midfielder spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin before heading to Marseille for the 2021/22 term, with the Ligue 1 club retaining an option to buy Guendouzi.

And Marseille chief Pablo Longoria has revealed to RMC Sport that they will be taking up that option to sign Guendouzi from Arsenal on a permanent deal.

The midfielder also told the broadcaster his reasoning for joining Marseille in the first place and his happiness to join the project.

“It was a carefully considered choice. There were very good discussions with the president, with the coach and people in my family. We really made the best decision all together. For me, it’s the best choice I’ve made in many years,” Guendouzi said.

“President Longoria and coach [Jorge] Sampaoli are the people who introduced me to the project and made me want to come. We talked about Marseille’s project, what I could bring to the team, how I was going to grow.”

“I found myself in this speech, I knew that when I came here, I was going to cross levels and continue to grow, whether it was humanly or football wise.”