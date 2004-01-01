Martin Odegaard confirms he will play for Real Madrid next season

Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard has confirmed he plans to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

The Norway international is wanted by Arsenal, who are keen to keep him after his six-month loan spell at the club, but even if the Gunners can't get a deal over the line, Odegaard has been tipped to leave as part of the Kylian Mbappe fundraising mission.

However, things changed for Odegaard once Zinedine Zidane, who had infamously little faith in him, walked away from Real, opening a door back to the first team for the 22-year-old.

Carlo Ancelotti is the man in charge these days, and Odegaard told TV2 that he plans to be part of the Italian's squad next year.

"My status is that I am a Madrid player and that I will return and start up there in a week and a half," he revealed. "Real Madrid have been clear that they would like me back. So then it will be time to go there when the training starts up again.

Odegaard won't be returning to Arsenal | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

"I haven't talked to Ancelotti personally, but I have talked a lot with the club and had a close dialogue, so I feel I have a good overview for what's going on.

"Of course, it has always been a dream to play there. I have been in the club for over six years now, and that has always been the goal. I always want to play, I have said that all the time. Playing hard is important."

Odegaard will have the unenviable task of competing for minutes in a midfield which also includes Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Fede Valverde, and you can add Isco's name to that list if the Spaniard doesn't get sold this summer.

Mikel Arteta must find a new 10 | Pool/Getty Images

Missing out on Odegaard means Arsenal remain in the market for a new creative midfielder to compete with Emile Smith Rowe, who is close to agreeing a new contract at the Emirates.

A move for Emi Buendia was scuppered by Aston Villa, leaving Arsenal forced to re-evaluate their options. The likes of Real Betis' Nabil Fekir and Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho have been suggested, but neither really feel like a genuine target.

