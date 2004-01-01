Martin Odegaard details how Gabriel Jesus' return will help Arsenal

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has explained why the return of star striker Gabriel Jesus will help the Gunners in their fight for the Premier League title.

After signing from Manchester City over the summer, Jesus brought a new dimension to Arsenal's attack. While he has been a little wasteful in front of goal, his pressing and on-pitch relationships with his attacking co-stars transformed Mikel Arteta's side.

Jesus' form in the first half of the season was outstanding, but he missed several months of action after picking up a knee injury at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Brazil.

He finally made his return to the pitch in the last week, coming on as a substitute in a 3-0 win at Fulham and playing the first half of Thursday's Europa League elimination to Sporting CP.

Speaking after that last 16 tie with Sporting, Odegaard opened up on what Jesus' return means for Arsenal in their quest for Premier League glory.

"It is a great addition to the squad again. He gives so much every day in training, he comes in and trains like it’s a game," he said.

"He gives everything in all situations so it is great to have him back. Of course, he helps with leadership, he has been at Manchester City and won a few things there, so he can help with his experience and his energy as well.

"The players from City [Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko] just bring different thinking, they have the experience and people listen to them when they talk. They are calm under pressure and add a lot of things. The whole team is helping each other so that is the main thing."

Arsenal can move eight points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League table with a win against Crystal Palace on Sunday, though they will have played a game more than Pep Guardiola's side.