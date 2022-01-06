Martin Odegaard & Mason Mount among December Premier League player of the month nominees

The Premier League player of the month nominees for December 2021 have been revealed, with four London based players among those nominated.

Those four are Arsenal duo Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli, Tottenham's Son Heung-min and Chelsea's Mason Mount.

The other nominees for the award are Leicester City's James Maddison and Manchester City duo Joao Cancelo and Raheem Sterling.

It's no surprise to see Man City players on the list of nominees, with Cancelo and Sterling being key members of a team who won every one of their six December games. Sterling was the top scorer in the Premier League in December scoring five goals in those six games - one of which was his 100th in the league.

What will be slightly more surprising is seeing two Arsenal players on the list. The Gunners have really turned a corner recently under Mikel Arteta, and the form of Odegaard and Martinelli have been key to this. Combined, the pair contributed four goals and five assists in December.

Son Heung-min has also re-found some form in recent months, largely due to the brilliant work done by Antonio Conte at Tottenham. Son scored in four of Tottenham's five games in December.

England duo Mount and Maddison also performed very well in December, making it all but certain that both will be in Gareth Southgate's next Three Lions squad. Maddison's recent upturn has been particularly impressive, with the midfielder going from woefully under-performing to scoring three goals and bagging an assist in December alone.