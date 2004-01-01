Martin Odegaard reveals he feels 'at home' at Arsenal

Arsenal superstar Martin Odegaard has admitted that he's 'felt at home since the first day' in north London, and said that playing in the Premier League is a dream come true.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan with the Gunners from Spanish giants Real Madrid, but he has hit the ground running in England, with many left impressed by his incredible technical ability and impact on the team.

Odegaard scored in the North London derby | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

And in an interview with the Premier League, Odegaard said he has settled in nicely at Arsenal, and feels 'at home', which will come as music to the ears of supporters desperate for the attacking midfielder to make his stay in north London beyond the summer transfer window.

"I'm really happy! Everything is good here at the club. I've felt at home since the first day, I get on really well with my teammates and everyone at the club, and I feel really good."

The attacking midfielder also looked back with a grin on his first goal for Arsenal in the north London derby, while admitting it was always his 'dream' to play in the Premier League.

"It was not a bad moment to score my first one, so it was a special day for me personally and for the team, for the fans and everyone around the club. I felt how much it meant for everyone, it was a special atmosphere.

Arsenal legends | ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images

"The Premier League is really big in Norway, so I grew up watching the Premier League every week and everyone in Norway follows the league, so it's a dream to be able to play here."

When asked about players who influenced the Norway international growing up, Odegaard picked out Arsenal trio Cesc Fabregas, Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp, from whom he learned a great deal as a youngster.

"I really liked Cesc Fabregas, and also Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, those kind of players. That Arsenal team was so good, so maybe those three I would say, and the style of Dennis Bergkamp playing in my position."

Odegaard also chose Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira as the player with the best physical attributes, admitting he was too young to appreciate the Frenchman in his prime, but is aware of how strong and impressive the Gunners' captain was.

Vieira was a brick wall in the Arsenal midfield | Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

"I was young when he was playing, but I've seen some videos and he was a great player. His play was so strong."

Well, Gooners, your new Norwegian sensation is saying all the right things, isn't he?