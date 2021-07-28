Martin Odegaard 'unsettled' at Real Madrid

Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard is understood to be unsettled at Real Madrid, despite some initial optimism about his future under new manager Carlo Ancelotti.

With Zinedine Zidane now gone, Odegaard had been tipped to play a major role for the coming season, and the fact that he formally said goodbye to Arsenal, with whom he spent the last six months on loan, suggested he was planning to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Odegaard enjoyed a successful loan spell with Arsenal | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

However, a handful of reports in Spain have claimed that things are not as simple as that anymore.

Firstly, Cadena SER revealed that Odegaard is 'unsettled' at Real, and although he hasn't explicitly said so, his attitude and disconnected relationship with his teammates has given those in charge at the Bernabeu something to worry about.

There are fears that Odegaard is not happy at Real and could be longing for a return to Arsenal, who are known to be keen to re-sign him if the option arises. According to Fabrizio Romano, the feeling could be mutual as the Norwegian would accept a return to the Gunners if he chooses to leave Real.

Odegaard's situation was then discussed by Marca, who add that the 22-year-old could be feeling disenchanted because of the level of competition ahead of him in the pecking order.

Luka Modric has signed a new one-year contract and there are no plans to split him up from partner-in-crime Toni Kroos, so while Odegaard knows that there will be spots to fight for in the coming years, there is a fear that minutes may still be limited in the short term.

The belief is that Real will keep Odegaard and it is hoped that Ancelotti can help get his head back in the game, but there is an acceptance that everyone in the squad has a price in a summer in which Real are looking to raise over £100m to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG.

Arsenal are keen to re-sign Odegaard | SHAUN BOTTERILL/Getty Images

There is no suggestion that Arsenal are preparing a formal bid, with the Gunners thought to be pursuing Leicester's James Maddison instead, but this is definitely one to keep an eye on. As the summer rolls on, Odegaard's situation could change.

Arsenal have made it clear to Real that they would jump at the chance to re-sign Odegaard - preferably permanently but perhaps on loan if needed - but the Spanish side have always been determined to fight off all interest in the young midfielder.