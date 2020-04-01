Match of the Day is Back But With New Name as Pundits Choose Matches

Match of the Day will be returning to television screens on Saturday nights on BBC, but it will now be called Match of Their Day as the show's pundits will be selecting classic Premier League games to rewatch.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced all professional football in England to be postponed until 30 April at the earliest.

Fortunately for the football fanatics around the world, clubs have begun showing classic games on their channels to keep viewers entertained.

Alan Shearer is taking charge of the Match of "their" day running order with three classic matches from the #MOTD archives.



But which matches will he pick?



 https://t.co/8gAlQXKvxT #bbcfootball #motd pic.twitter.com/jP9u0cMIqP — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) April 1, 2020

Well, ​BBC Sport have now also confirmed that Match of the Day will be returning, as well. However, with no football to look back on from the usual Saturday games, they will now televise classic ​Premier League matches from the past instead.

Pundits on the show will select the games and, as a result, they have opted to change the name to a slightly more fitting 'Match of Their Day'.

The best part? The first episode will be televised on this coming Saturday (4 April) at 11pm. First up is regular Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer, who will choose three classic games to look back over.

The show will follow the MOTD podcast on the top ten goalkeepers, which will be aired on BBC One at 10.20pm. The first episode of this series saw the pundits discuss the top ten Premier League captains, while the following one tackled the greatest goalscorers in the division.

Out now. Also on @BBCOne on Saturday night. Enjoy  https://t.co/ARxtj71Dlo — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 1, 2020

The BBC are seemingly keen to keep up footballing appearances on television despite the postponement of fixtures. Earlier on the Saturday, Dan Walker will present Football Focus at midday. And this will be followed by the legendary Guy Mowbray, who will host the World Cup Rewind at 2.30pm. Five classic World Cup games will be introduced.





There may not be any live football going right now, but at least we have Match of the Day to look forward to once again....kind of.