Matheus Martinelli: Things to know about the Brazilian wonderkid

The Brazilian talent factory is always hard at work, and the latest starlet off the production line looks to be Fluminense midfielder Matheus Martinelli.

According to Globe Esporte, scouts from both Manchester United and Arsenal have been keeping a close eye on the teenager, who only made his senior debut in November 2020 and is already a core part of the Fluminense setup.

Martinelli's stock is only going to rise, so it's time to get to know him.

1. He's an excellent playmaker

Goals will never be a core part of Martinelli's game - he's too focused on passing and creating chances to get on the end of them himself - but that's something he's keen to change.



Martinelli is doing a decent job of that so far. He bagged twice in a 3-0 win over Goias in February and managed to grab another goal before the month was over.



Don't ever expect him to be challenging for any golden boots, but Martinelli hopes to develop an eye for goal which at least causes problems for defenders.

8. He tries to copy famous Fluminense stars