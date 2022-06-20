Matt Turner refuses to sign autograph for Tottenham fan ahead of Arsenal switch

New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner has been preparing for his move to Arsenal by refusing to sign an autograph for a fan wearing a Tottenham shirt.

The 27-year-old agreed to make the move to the Emirates earlier this year but will remain in MLS until his Arsenal contract kicks in on July 1.

Judging by his reaction to an autograph request from a fan wearing a Tottenham shirt, Turner has been doing his research.

I think he’ll fit in just fine on his side of North London 🔴⚪️😉 pic.twitter.com/pDzmYRACk0 — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) June 20, 2022

The 27-year-old, who is the USMNT's starting goalkeeper, recently insisted that he is not joining Arsenal just to sit on the bench and he plans to push Aaron Ramsdale to his limit.

"I'm coming in to push him and become the best goalkeeper I can become, while also making him the best goalkeeper he can become. That's really my goal for it all," he said.

Turner's arrival is likely to coincide with the exit of Bernd Leno, who made just four Premier League appearances in 2021/22 - the first three of which saw the German ship nine goals and ultimately led to Ramsdale's promotion to the starting lineup.

90min understands that Fulham are keen on Leno, who has just 12 months remaining on his contract at the Emirates.