Matteo Guendouzi Avoids FA Ban for Altercation With Neal Maupay

Matteo Guendouzi has avoided an FA ban for an altercation with Neal Maupay in Arsenal's Saturday afternoon defeat to Brighton.





Guendouzi and Maupay niggled at each other for much of the match, with the Frenchman appearing to grab his fellow Frenchman by the neck at the full-time whistle.





Matteo Guendouzi avoids an FA ban for grabbing Neal Maupay by the throat. FA confirm: "Guendouzi’s conduct during this incident was not seen by the match officials, but subsequently reviewed by the VAR, so he will face no further action." Both clubs warned for mass confrontation. — James Olley (@JamesOlley) June 22, 2020

The FA confirmed on Monday that as the incident was reviewed by the VAR – despite being missed by the on-field officials – the Arsenal midfielder will not face any action for the incident.





Just before the half-time interval, Maupay had a collision with Bernd Leno which resulted in the Arsenal goalkeeper suffering a gruesome leg injury – the extent of which is not yet known.





Maupay appeared to reference his altercation with Guendouzi in a post-match interview, saying: "One of them was talking the whole game and saying really bad things. When I scored I just had to say 'listen, that is what happens when you say bad things on the pitch'.





"Arsenal players maybe need to learn humility sometimes. They were talking a lot. They got what they deserved."





Maupay was keen to make it clear that – while he held no remorse for scoring the goal that completed a turnaround from 1-0 down – he regretted that happened to Leno when he collided with the Arsenal stopper.





"At half time I went to the manager Mikel Arteta to apologise. I never meant to injure the keeper. I jumped for the ball. I apologise to the team and to him as well. I have been through a bad injury, it is hard.





"I just went to get the ball really. When he landed he twisted his knee. It is football, there is contact. I never meant to hurt him. I apologise again and wish him a speedy recovery."





