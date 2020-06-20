Matteo Guendouzi Facing Potential Disciplinary Action for Neal Maupay Altercation

Matteo Guendouzi may face disciplinary action for his altercation with Neal Maupay on Saturday, in which the midfielder grabbed the Brighton striker by the throat directly after the full-time whistle.





Arsenal were on course for three much-needed points on the south coast courtesy of Nicolas Pepe's fine curling strike, but goals from Lewis Dunk and then a 95th-minute Maupay winner condemned the Gunners to their second defeat in four days.





In the Seagulls' case, the victory (their first in 2020) eases their relegation fears and handed them their first win of the year, but the match was marred by a serious looking injury to Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno - which Maupay was involved in.





Maupay jumped into Leno while the stopper was the air during the first half, causing the German to fall awkwardly and twist his knee. A lengthy stoppage saw Leno carried off on a stretcher, and he was visibly upset with the striker as he was carried off the pitch.





Tempers reached boiling point after the match had ended, as Guendouzi lashed out at Maupay by grabbing the 23-year-old by the throat. No action was taking by referee Martin Atkinson at the time, but the Telegraph have revealed that the incident will be investigated with potential disciplinary action to follow for Guendouzi.





After the game Maupay insisted he meant no harm on Leno, even speaking to Mikel Arteta during the break to apologise.





“At half-time I went to Mikel Arteta to apologise as I never meant to injure their keeper,” Maupay said.





“I just jumped to get the ball and when he landed he put his knee [out]. I apologise to their team and him as well. I have been through a bad injury so I know it is hard, but I never meant to hurt him. They are talking a lot first half. Second half when they were 1-0 up, they got what they deserved."





Any possible ban for the midfielder would be another blow to Arteta, who has now lost three players to injury since the Premier League returned, on top of further injuries he already has, and a suspension for David Luiz after his red card against Manchester City.





