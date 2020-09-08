Matteo Guendouzi's Loan to Hertha Berlin Is the Lifeline He Needs

Matteo Guendouzi will join Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin on a one-year loan deal, and it could be the perfect lifeline to resurrect his fledgling career.

The 21-year-old midfielder is very highly-rated in north London, but fell out of favour after grabbing Neal Maupay's throat and reportedly bragging about his wage to the Brighton striker during Arsenal's 2-1 loss at the Amex Stadium back in June.

Mikel Arteta has favoured the likes of Dani Ceballos, Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka in his midfield this season with Guendouzi yet to make an appearance in 2020/21, but it's Switzerland captain's restoration to the Gunners' starting XI that Guendouzi can take inspiration from.

Football fans are fickle and their memories regarding the quality of players who have donned their club's colours are getting increasingly shorter.

Guendouzi could easily be forgotten, fall into the category of a promising young player who never reached his potential and spend the rest of his days wondering about what could've been. But he's been given a lifeline. A chance to resurrect his career at a time when there's genuine hope and optimism in the red half of north London for the first time in many years. It's now down to him to take his golden opportunity.