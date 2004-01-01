Mesut Ozil and Arsenal agree to terminate contract ahead of Fenerbahce move

Mesut Ozil and Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle which will see his contract terminated.

The German international was left out of Arsenal's Premier League and Europa League squads earlier this season, meaning his minimal involvement on matchdays has become somewhat of a non-issue.

Mesut Ozil hasn't been registered for Arsenal's Premier League or Europa League squads this season | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Speculation regarding where his future lies has continued to circle over the past few months, though Ozil insisted recently that he would honour the deal he signed with the club back in 2018.

Despite suggesting he had no intention of leaving the Emirates Stadium prior to his deal's expiry in summer 2021, that hasn't stopped a whole host of clubs from lodging their interest in the 32-year-old.

MLS outfit DC United have been keeping tabs on Ozil, and he is keen to explore a move to North America at some point. But Fenerbahce have remained front runners in the race to sign him, with the German recently revealing during a social media Q&A session that he would never consider signing for any other Turkish side.

Mikel Arteta has remained coy throughout the January transfer window, though he has conceded that the club and the player are in regular talks, and it seems the conclusion to the transfer saga could soon be in sight. The Athletic report that Ozil and Arsenal have now agreed a deal in principle which will see his contract at the Premier League club terminated.

Not only is Ozil's Arsenal departure close to being confirmed, he's also understood to have chosen his next destination; with Fenerbahce winning the race to secure his services. It's understood that he will sign a long-term contract, and he may travel to Turkey to sign on the dotted line by the end of the weekend.

Fenerbahce and Arsenal have yet to confirm or deny the speculation, but it seems one of the most tedious transfer stories in recent history is finally coming to an end.