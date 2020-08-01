Mesut Ozil Congratulates Arsenal Teammates on FA Cup Glory From Afar

Mesut Ozil has sent a message of congratulations to his Arsenal teammates on their FA Cup triumph over Chelsea, despite being in Turkey after the club gave him permission to miss the game.





Ozil wasn't at Wembley for the FA Cup final, despite each team being allowed to bring up to ten players who wouldn't be involved in their matchday squads. Instead, the midfielder watched on from Turkey as the Gunners came from behind to beat London rivals Chelsea 2-1.





Ozil watched on from Turkey as Arsenal triumphed over Chelsea to lift the FA Cup

The 31-year-old hasn't made a single appearance for Arsenal following football's restart, with many speculating fans have seen him in a Gunners shirt for the final time.





That didn't stop the German midfielder from celebrating the team's victory on social media, posting congratulatory message to his fellow Gunners almost immediately after the game, saying simply: "Great job my boys!!! #YaGunnersYa #FACupWinners





Ozil himself is familiar with the experience of winning an FA Cup, having been a member of the Arsenal side that won three in four seasons under Arsene Wenger.





With just under 12 months left on his £350,000-a-week contract, there was speculation Ozil could be on his way out of the Emirates this summer, with a potential move to Turkish side Fenerbahce on the cards, but his agent - Erkut Sogut - has revealed the midfield will be seeing out his Arsenal deal before moving on.



