Mesut Ozil Hits Out at Arsenal in Scathing Statement Following His Exclusion From Premier League Squ

Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil has released an emotional statement to the Gunners' fanbase, claiming 'loyalty is hard to come by nowadays', following his exclusion from Mikel Arteta's Premier League squad.

The German superstar has been a peripheral figure since Unai Emery's spell at the Emirates Stadium, and although there were initial signs of progress under Arteta, those sparks have been extinguished emphatically.

Ozil in action against Olympiacos in the Europa League | Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images

Ozil has fallen out of favour once again, so much so that he has been axed from Arsenal's registered squad for the current Premier League season, making him ineligible to play until January at the earliest.

The former Real Madrid man had not spoken out over his situation until Wednesday morning, when he posted a lengthy statement on Twitter, in which he described his disappointment at losing his place in the side.

He appeared to criticise the management and hierarchy of the club, claiming 'loyalty is hard to come by', after he pledged his allegiance to the Gunners by signing a new bumper contract in 2018.

"This is a difficult message to write to all the Arsenal fans I've played for over the past few years. I'm really deeply disappointed by the fact that I have not been registered for the Premier League season for the time being.

"Upon signing my new contract in 2018, I pledged my loyalty and allegiance to the club that I love, Arsenal, and it saddens me that it has not been reciprocated.

"As I have just found out, loyalty is hard to come by nowadays. I've always tried to remain positive from week to week that there's maybe a chance to get back in the squad soon again. That's why I kept silent so far."

Ozil also hit out at his sudden exclusion from the squad, hinting that there may be non-football related issues which have caused him to be banished from the side, claiming he is 'no longer allowed to play' for the Gunners.

"Before the coronavirus break I was really happy with the development under our new coach Mikel Arteta - we've been on a positive way and I would say my performances were on a really good level. But then things changed again, and I was no longer allowed to play football for Arsenal.

Ozil began to find his feet again under Arteta before being removed from the team | Visionhaus/Getty Images

"What else can I say? London still feels like home, I still have many good friends in this team, and I still feel a strong connection with the fans of this club. No matter what, I will keep fighting for my chance and not let my eighth season at Arsenal end like this.

"I can promise you that this hard decision won't change anything in my mindset - I will continue to train as best as I can and wherever possible use my voice against inhumanity and for justice."

Ozil has been particularly outspoken on events around the world, showing support for Uighur Muslims in China, from which the club subsequently distanced themselves due to commercial reasons.