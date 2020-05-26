Mesut Ozil to Develop Own 'M10' Brand as 8-Year adidas Deal Nears Expiry

Mesut Ozil is set to begin developing his own brand, M10, with his eight-year affiliation with adidas due to expire at the end of June.





It was recently announced that the German sportswear manufacturer - the largest in Europe - would not be renewing their partnership with the midfielder, amid rumoured concerns over his public image, a well as the coronavirus' impact on finances.





Do it like @MesutOzil1088 and choose your style in the M10 Shop. ?



Where to get it?



Head over to https://t.co/BtKrIJTaiD and grab what you like! ? pic.twitter.com/lfhOsOdWyi — M10 ESPORTS 〽️ at Home ? (@M10esports) June 4, 2020

As per the Mirror, this will prompt Ozil to focus solely on his M10 brand, with the Arsenal forward and his advisors already launching on online shop that will sell branded sportswear - alongside social media advertisements that feature a cartoon figure of the 31-year-old.





While there has been talk of adidas choosing to cut ties with Ozil due to variety of reasons, his agent Erkut Sogut has refuted those suggestions - insisting that the duo cutting ties was merely the result of this particular venture running its course.





“There is no termination,” Sogut told The Athletic. “The contract is running out. It’s like any other contract agreement or contract you have with a club — like if Mesut’s contract runs out with Arsenal next year, Arsenal wouldn’t say one month before they were ‘dumping’ him.”





Sogut also discussed the possibility of Ozil bringing out his own range of football boots, something that as of yet has not been confirmed or denied.





His agent did say, however, that with Ozil's adidas deal running out at the end of this month, his client could don some classic boots for the remainder of the Premier League season.





“After this contract, he doesn’t have to wear something just because the sponsor says," he added. "Maybe he’ll wear Puma for a couple of days, then one day, Nike; maybe a brand from Indonesia or Malaysia. Who knows?





"It’s up to him now. There are some classic boots from the past he wants to wear.”





For more from Ross Kennerley, follow him on Twitter!



