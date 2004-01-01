Mesut Ozil tweets 'trust the process' after Arsenal defeat to Manchester City

Mesut Ozil has been left heartbroken by Arsenal's disastrous 5-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday afternoon, tweeting 'Trust the process" with a series of sad emojis.

The 32-year-old was bombed out of the squad during his time under Mikel Arteta at the Emirates stadium, before eventually leaving the club in January 2021. His presence caused friction within the fanbase, with supporters taking sides between the creative midfielder and his coach.

Arteta and Ozil had their differences | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Ozil is now playing his football in Turkey with Fenerbahce, but he took the time to tweet his frustrations and disappointment at Arsenal's demise on Saturday. The German said, 'Trust the process' with an emoji of a broken heart and a sad face, showing that he still feels their pain.

The former Arsenal man's reaction will not have gone unnoticed among the Gunners' fanbase, having used an expression which has often been associated with Arteta's reign at the Emirates, and a need for calm and patience.

Calm and patience are certainly in low supply at the moment, with the Gunners ending the 5-0 defeat to Man City rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table. They are yet to score after three matches, conceding nine goals of their own.

Arteta is coming under an increasing amount of pressure from supporters, who are failing to see any improvements, despite the huge sums of money spent in the summer. The Spaniard was also key to Ozil's departure from north London, much to the frustration of a section of fans.

Ozil was a firm favourite early on in his Arsenal career, but he became a lightning rod for criticism in later years. He was often viewed as the problem in the side, and then the solution to that issue in a matter of months.

Since he left, there has been little to cheer, with fans calling for their coach to be sacked.