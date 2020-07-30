Mesut Ozil's Agent Confirms Intention to See Lucrative Arsenal Deal Through Until 2021

Mesut Ozil's agent Erkut Sögüt has confirmed that it is highly likely the midfielder will remain at Arsenal until his contract expires in 2021.





The World Cup winner arrived at the Emirates in 2013 as one of European football's biggest stars, before gradually falling out of favour once Unai Emery was appointed in 2018.





Having forced his way into the team under Arteta, Ozil was back to bench warming once football restarted in June

Ozil appeared to have forced his way back into contention under new Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, but he failed to feature after football restarted in June, with a back problem cited as the reason for his admission from the match day squad towards the end of the season.





The playmaker is the club's top earner, having penned a £350,000-a-week deal in 2018 in one of Arsene Wenger's final acts as Arsenal manager.





The Gunners are keen to offload Ozil from the wage bill, but he has consistently intended to remain at the Emirates and run his contract down.





Speaking to Turkish news outlet Turkish outlet Fanatik [via the Metro], his agent Erkut Sögüt confirmed these intentions.





Arsenal are keen to shift Ozil from the wage bill

"I don't think Mesut will leave before the summer of 2021," Sögüt said. "He has a contract. There is no change. He will remain with Arsenal."





Ozil's agent conceded there was a '90% chance' that his player will leave Arsenal once his deal expires in 2021.





At the beginning of July it was reported that the German midfielder would only consider playing in the United States or Turkey after seeing out the final year of his contract.





A return to Germany is almost certainly off the cards

He has no intention of returning to his native Germany to play in the Bundesliga due to the criticism he received in his homeland for his meetings with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his displays at the 2018 World Cup.





Sögüt confirmed that the States, Turkey or Asia could be a likely destination for Ozil.





"Mesut to Asia, America or Turkey? Yes, maybe," Sögüt added.



